‘The stars are aligning’ for a drive-thru mass vaccination site in Travis County

Travis County Commissioners will consider a contract with Circuit of the Americas for future mass vaccination events.

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County leaders are working on plans for more drive-thru mass vaccination events at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

On Monday, Travis County Judge Andy Brown told KVUE “the stars are aligning” to have more events after a successful test run over the weekend at COTA.

The Travis County Commissioners Court will consider a $16,500 contract with COTA on Tuesday for three to six months for more drive-thru mass vaccination events. Additional details of the county’s plans were not immediately available Tuesday morning.

“We’re getting more vaccines available and we are now putting together the ability to do it in a mass drive-thru vaccination scenario,” Brown said. “So, so far, so good. It seems like everything is coming together for this four-county collaboration to get vaccines out.”

The first event was a collaboration between Travis, Bastrop, Hays and Caldwell counties.

The next mass vaccination drive-thru event could be held as soon as this weekend, Brown said, with the goal of vaccinating up to 10,000 people over two or three days.

Brown said he’s been telling Texas Department of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd for months that when more vaccine supply is available, the county wants to have a mass drive-thru vaccination site.

KVUE has reached out to TDEM to find out additional details on the status of a mass vaccination site in Travis County.

Now that the FDA has authorized the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Brown said that could help with supply and logistics for the drive-thru site.

“We would be able to really ramp up the numbers if we're just giving one dose,” Brown said. “When you do two doses, that in effect eventually limits you because if you get 5,000 on a Saturday, a month after that, you need to give 5,000 new ones plus 5,000 second doses. So it reduces your capacity over the long run.”

Brown said he hopes Travis County can be moved over to the new vaccine, which doesn’t have to be stored in a freezer and is easier to transport and store, according to the CDC.