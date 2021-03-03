Texas teachers and child-care workers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, DSHS says

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said he wants every educator, school staff member and child-care worker to receive at least one shot by the end of this month.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services said, as of Wednesday afternoon, school and child-care workers should be added to the list of vaccine eligibility effective immediately. DSHS said it notified all vaccine providers.

This happens just one day after President Joe Biden said in a tweet, "I am directing every state to prioritize educators for vaccination. We want every educator, school staff member and child-care worker to receive at least one shot by the end of this month. It’s time to treat in-person learning like the essential service that it is."

In a press release, DSHS said it received a letter Tuesday night from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services directing states to expand eligibility to include people who work in school and child-care operations. DSHS said the federal directive defined the people eligible as “those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child-care providers, including center-based and family care providers.”

DSHS clarifies that this does not change the other groups prioritized for vaccination in Texas.

"Providers are encouraged to continue their efforts to vaccinate older adults since the burden of COVID-19 falls most severely on people age 65 and older," said DSHS.