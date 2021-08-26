Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday school and cases stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Thursday, Aug. 26.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.9 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 54,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.9 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 54,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The 7-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 79, and an average of 638 people are hospitalized. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 494. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 100,976 cases have been reported and at least 928 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 2,254 active cases, and 52 people are currently hospitalized (41 unvaccinated, 11 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 24,503 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 304 people have died. At least 21,945 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 239 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eleven percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 50,681 cases have been reported and at least 527 people have died.

Central Texas school districts: Austin ISD: As of 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, there are a total of 75 new COVID-19 cases (64 students, 11 employees) and a total of 807 new exposures (789 students, 21 employees). Round Rock ISD: As of Aug. 25, there are 26 new positive cases (21 students, 5 employees) and 299 new "close contacts" (273 students, 26 employees). There have been 228 total cumulative positive cases (178 students, 50 employees) and 2,493 total cumulative "close contacts" (1,964 students, 529 employees). Leander ISD: For the week of Aug. 23-27, there have been 237 total positive cases. There have been 488 total cumulative positive cases. Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Aug. 23-27, there have been 90 total positive cases. There have been 240 total cumulative positive cases. Hays CISD: For the week of Aug. 23-27, there have been 56 total reported new cases (23 students, 33 staff).

Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year) Cumulative positive student cases: 4,729 Cumulative positive staff cases: 3,373

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.

Updates:

6:15 a.m. – Marble Falls ISD announced that Highland Lakes Elementary in Granite Shoals will be closed today and tomorrow due to COVID-19. The school is expected to reopen on Monday, and district officials said in a letter to parents that all other campuses will "proceed as normal."

The closure comes after 29 students and staff tested positive for COVID-19. There are a total of 642 students and staff at the school which means that's 4.5% of the school's population. School started in Marble Falls ISD on Aug. 18.