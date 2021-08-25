LIST: Marble Falls ISD closes elementary campus

Here is a list of the school closures in Central Texas amid the rise of COVID-19 cases.

TEXAS, USA — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top latest updates of school closures in the KVUE viewing area due to COVID-19.

Highland Lakes Elementary: Closed Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. Expected to reopen on Aug. 30.

Marble Falls ISD said in a letter to parents that all other campuses would "proceed as normal."

Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.