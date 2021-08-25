Travis County officials investigating after fisherman finds infant's body in shallow grave

Police said the newborn was found in a shallow grave off of Old San Antonio Road, near Onion Creek.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has launched a suspicious death investigation after the body of a newborn infant was recently discovered by a fisherman off of Old San Antonio Road, which is near Onion Creek.

Police said the call first came in around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The fisherman said the body was located in a shallow grave. Officials estimate the body had been there several days.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, the final results of which are still pending.

The TCSO said it is concerned about the well-being of the infant's mother. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 or the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444.