Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday school and cases stat tracker

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here . KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.

6:45 a.m. – Bat Fest 2021 has been canceled. The event was scheduled for this weekend, but organizers said while their plans were initially approved by the City of Austin, their permit has since been denied. Anyone who bought tickets to the fest can either request a refund or transfer their ticket to next year's event.