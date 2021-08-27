Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday school and cases stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.9 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 54,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The 7-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 78, and an average of 640 people are hospitalized. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 474. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 101,576 cases have been reported and at least 936 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 2,184 active cases, and 47 people are currently hospitalized (38 unvaccinated, 9 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 24,675 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 307 people have died. At least 22,184 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 203 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eleven percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 50,857 cases have been reported and at least 532 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Aug. 26, there are a total of 117 new COVID-19 cases (104 students, 13 employees) and a total of 1,140 new exposures (1,116 students, 24 employees).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Aug. 26, there are 46 new positive cases (43 students, 3 employees) and 335 new "close contacts" (314 students, 21 employees). There have been 299 total cumulative positive cases (246 students, 53 employees) and 3,125 total cumulative "close contacts" (2,571 students, 554 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Aug. 21-27, there have been 300 total positive cases. There have been 551 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Aug. 23-27, there have been 125 total positive cases. There have been 275 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: For the week of Aug. 23-27, there have been 56 total reported new cases (23 students, 33 staff).
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 4,729
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 3,373
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
6:45 a.m. – Bat Fest 2021 has been canceled. The event was scheduled for this weekend, but organizers said while their plans were initially approved by the City of Austin, their permit has since been denied. Anyone who bought tickets to the fest can either request a refund or transfer their ticket to next year's event.
