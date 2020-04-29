AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 29 live blog.
Top Headlines:
- Reopening Texas: Your questions answered
- 'If you don't want to go out, don't go out' | Gov. Greg Abbott discusses his plan for reopening Texas in KVUE interview
- Texas 'stay home' order will expire April 30, Gov. Abbott says
- Retail stores, movie theaters, restaurants and malls able to reopen May 1, Gov. Abbott says
- Mayor Adler 'not ready' to go to restaurants when they re-open on May 1
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Austin-Travis County coronavirus cases reach 1,539, 42 deaths
- LIST: Austin businesses close permanently during COVID-19 pandemic
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Wednesday.
WATCH: What dining out will look like in Texas starting May 1
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- New toy line honors doctors, nurses, retail workers in coronavirus pandemic
- President Trump says US closer to testing international air travelers for virus
- Oxford COVID-19 vaccine reportedly shows success protecting monkeys from virus
- Costco to require face masks for customers at some stores
- As Travis County COVID-19 cases rise, the percentage increase in the number of new cases is declining
- If restaurants decide to open on May 1, here's how things could look inside
- Central Texas company develops technology to verify COVID-19 tests