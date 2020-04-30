AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 30 live blog.

Top Headlines:

Updates:

6:10 a.m. - From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Central Texas Food Bank will be distributing food to families in need at the Toney Burger Stadium in South Austin located at 3200 Jones Road. For those planning to go to the Toney Burger Stadium, cars must enter at the north side of the facility from the eastbound Highway 290 frontage road between Brodie Lane and West Gate Boulevard, the food bank said.

6 a.m. - Texas' "stay home" order will expire Thursday. Gov. Abbott announced that he wasn't going to extend the order after he revealed his plan to reopen more businesses.

WATCH: Restaurants have to follow a checklist to reopen on May 1

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: