AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 30 live blog.
Top Headlines:
- Texas 'stay home' order will expire April 30, Gov. Abbott says
- LIST: These Austin area restaurants are reopening for dine-in on Friday, May 1
- How opening businesses again will impact your unemployment | Q&A with Texas Workforce Commission
- Reopening Texas: Your questions answered
- Retail stores, movie theaters, restaurants and malls able to reopen May 1, Gov. Abbott says
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Austin-Travis County coronavirus cases reach 1,591, 44 deaths
- LIST: Austin businesses close permanently during COVID-19 pandemic
Updates:
6:10 a.m. - From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Central Texas Food Bank will be distributing food to families in need at the Toney Burger Stadium in South Austin located at 3200 Jones Road. For those planning to go to the Toney Burger Stadium, cars must enter at the north side of the facility from the eastbound Highway 290 frontage road between Brodie Lane and West Gate Boulevard, the food bank said.
6 a.m. - Texas' "stay home" order will expire Thursday. Gov. Abbott announced that he wasn't going to extend the order after he revealed his plan to reopen more businesses.
WATCH: Restaurants have to follow a checklist to reopen on May 1
- Worldwide coronavirus cases surpass 3.2 million
- Weekly jobless claims could push US total past 30 million for COVID crisis
- The number of COVID-19 tests in Texas continues to be low compared to its population
- Positivity amid the pandemic: Sharing your good news
- Local firefighters testing mask for helping COVID-19 patients in the field
- Costco to require face masks for customers at all stores