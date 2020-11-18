x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Nov. 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 18 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 19,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 35,020 cases have been reported and at least 469 people have died. At least 32,474 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,798 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 92 people have died. At least 6,070 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 11,084 cases have been reported in the county and at least 159 people have died. At least 10,558 people have recovered from the virus.

Updates:

WATCH: Ranking holiday activities based on COVID-19 risk

