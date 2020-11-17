x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Schools

List: Central Texas schools temporarily closing due to COVID-19

Here's a list of Austin area schools shutting down due to COVID-19 concerns.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some schools are shutting down because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

KVUE is keeping track of Central Texas schools temporarily closing due to the pandemic. Here's a list:

Austin ISD

Stephen F. Austin High School
The high school is closed to in-person learning until at least Nov. 18 due to a "gradual but steady" rise in COVID-19 cases at the campus. On Nov. 16, the school held a drive-thru for rapid COVID-19 testing. The district said it tested more than 250 people Monday, with at least four people testing positive. Testing will continue through Nov. 18. 

RELATED: 

Austin High School temporarily closing due to 'gradual but steady' rise in COVID-19 cases

Austin HS senior says she's not surprised the campus closed due to COVID-19 cases

Blanco ISD

"In the best interest of our staff and students," all campuses within this district switched to remort learning starting on Nov. 12, school leaders said. Online learning will continue until at least Friday, Nov. 20.

Llano ISD

This school district is closing down all of its campuses and moving to remote learning until at least Friday, Nov. 20. The latest data from Llano County shows, as of Nov. 13, there were 75 active cases in the county, and a total of 350 cases since the pandemic began.

Round Rock ISD

Stony Point High School
The high school has closed its campus due to a number of positive coronavirus cases and close contacts. Students will continue to learn remotely and will not be allowed back in the building until Dec. 1. All extracurricular activities will be suspended during this time. 

Know of a Central Texas school closing that's not on this list? Let KVUE know by sending an email to kvuedigital@kvue.com.

WATCH: Texas teachers fighting for transparency about COVID-19 spread in schools

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

List: Austin restaurants serving Thanksgiving takeout meals, turkey dinner

Report: Pfizer picks Texas for COVID-19 vaccine pilot delivery program

Williamson County 'most wanted' resident captured after fleeing to Mexico