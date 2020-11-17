List: Central Texas schools temporarily closing due to COVID-19

Here's a list of Austin area schools shutting down due to COVID-19 concerns.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some schools are shutting down because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

KVUE is keeping track of Central Texas schools temporarily closing due to the pandemic. Here's a list:

RELATED:

"In the best interest of our staff and students," all campuses within this district switched to remort learning starting on Nov. 12, school leaders said. Online learning will continue until at least Friday, Nov. 20.

This school district is closing down all of its campuses and moving to remote learning until at least Friday, Nov. 20. The latest data from Llano County shows, as of Nov. 13, there were 75 active cases in the county, and a total of 350 cases since the pandemic began.

Stony Point High School

The high school has closed its campus due to a number of positive coronavirus cases and close contacts. Students will continue to learn remotely and will not be allowed back in the building until Dec. 1. All extracurricular activities will be suspended during this time.

Know of a Central Texas school closing that's not on this list? Let KVUE know by sending an email to kvuedigital@kvue.com.