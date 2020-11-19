Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Nov. 19.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 19,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 19,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 35,326 cases have been reported and at least 469 people have died. At least 32,717 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 6,833 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 93 people have died. At least 6,124 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 11,184 cases have been reported in the county and at least 159 people have died. At least 10,621 people have recovered from the virus.



