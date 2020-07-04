AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Top Headlines:
- When will Austin see coronavirus cases peak? Mayor Adler weighs in
- Direct deposits coming soon to Texans, Gov. Abbott says
- Austin-Travis County coronavirus cases reach 502, 6 deaths
- Coronavirus cases rose 85% since Monday, but that's not that all happened
- Central Texas Food Bank serves 1,515 households at special free food event in Austin
- We Are Blood prepares to implement FDA change in blood donor eligibility
- Austin H-E-B employee tests positive for coronavirus
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
Updates:
WATCH: Mayor Adler discusses wearing masks, Austin's peak coronavirus period
