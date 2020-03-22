BURNET COUNTY, Texas — Burnet County has confirmed its second positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Burnet County Judge James Oakley confirmed the case in a Facebook post on Saturday, March 28. He said the case did not come as a surprise.
"We all need to understand that there are several more 'presumed positive' cases in our area that can't officially be quantified," Oakley said. "Testing kits have been limited. We have recently secured delivery of more kits that will surely result in more confirmed cases."
Oakley confirmed the first case in a Facebook post on Sunday morning, March 22. He said the confirmation was communicated to him at 10 a.m. on Sunday by Burnet County Local Health Authority Dr. Juliette Madrigal.
Oakley said the case was confirmed as a result of a drive-thru test at the Baylor Scott & White hospital in Marble Falls.
"This news is not a surprise, just as subsequent confirmations will not be," Oakley wrote.
