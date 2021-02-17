City of Austin will transport COVID-positive individuals to isolation facilities amid power outages

COVID-19 positive residents of Austin without power should call 3-1-1 to be transported to a safe isolation facility.

AUSTIN, Texas — COVID-19 positive or symptom-bearing residents of Austin without any power can be transported to a safe isolation facility, according to the City of Austin.

In a press conference Tuesday evening, City Manager Spencer Cronk told residents to call 3-1-1 in order to get transportation to one of the city's isolation facilities.

"They would not be going to a center," Cronk explained.

The city has enough resources for people in the community who are COVID-19 positive, or are experiencing symptoms. Cronk said they still have the capacity for sick residents without power. The City of Austin is encouraging people to call and check for availability if they need it.

"Calling 3-1-1 is your first stop on doing so," Cronk said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the City of Austin said its website and 3-1-1 call service has been restored.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said, "we can't lose sight of the fact that we're in the middle of a pandemic here." He reiterated that those with COVID-19 should minimize their contact with other people, wear their masks and try their hardest to isolate themselves.

"One of the elements of this perfect storm is not only the loss of power, not only the weather, but [the fact that] it's happening in the middle of COVID," Adler said. "We are watching numbers that are going down in our community, which means when this thaws, is going to give us the ability to keep schools open and reopen businesses."

