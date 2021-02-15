Austin 311, City website down due to 'power outages and technical issues'

The City urged residents to monitor the news and its social media channels for updates and more information.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City website and 311 lines were down on Monday due to power outages and technical issues, according to the City of Austin Twitter page.

In the tweet, the City said it was working to get the issues fixed as quickly as possible. Austin 311 is the City's non-emergency police line to call. Its function is to reduce the number of 911 calls the City may receive so they can concentrate on those emergencies.

The City urged residents to monitor the news and its social media channels for updates and more information.

⚠️Due to power outages and technical issues, the City's website and Austin 3-1-1 call lines are down. We are working to get these issues fixed as quickly as possible. Please monitor the news and City social media channels for more information. — City of Austin (@austintexasgov) February 15, 2021

This comes as many Texans experienced power outages statewide. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said Monday that the state should expect to experience rotating outages throughout Monday and into Tuesday.

