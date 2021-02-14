Capital Metro suspending fares amid extreme weather

Fare collection will be suspended through Tuesday, Feb. 16.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday, Capital Metro announced that it would be suspending fare collection immediately through Feb. 16 due to harsh weather.

With extreme weather impacting Central Texas and even lower temperatures on the way, CapMetro has enacted preparations to keep its customers and employees safe while service remains ongoing.

All CapMetro vehicles are now being pre-started for heat and maintenance. Track inspections are also being conducted on MetroRail.

Meanwhile, field staff members are inspecting all bus stations, rail platforms and the service area overpasses and bridges, de-icing surfaces as needed. Customers are also allowed to use vehicles for temporary sheltering during layovers.

Our facilities staff have been busy today prepping boarding platforms at our transit centers, park & rides and rail stations. If you have to travel in the next few days, watch your step! pic.twitter.com/NEPw4jMrYd — Capital Metro (@CapMetroATX) February 13, 2021

Currently, detours have been put in place due to weather-related closures. All detours and alerts are regularly updated on MetroAlerts and CapMetro.org.

Transit staff are closely monitoring the weather situation and will update customers with any service changes. CapMetro is also working with Austin and Travis County authorities for updates as well as supporting cold weather sheltering and transportation.