x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Wednesday, Dec. 29.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's daily live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: 
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 36, and an average of 203 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 865. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 128,434 cases have been reported and at least 1,216 people have died.
    • Hays County: There are currently 1,510 active cases, and 20 people are currently hospitalized (16, or 80%, unvaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 32,239 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 413 people have died. 
    • Williamson County: There are 156 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eighteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 8% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 70,982 cases have been reported and at least 751 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: COVID-19 data Dec. 28, 2021

1 / 7
KVUE

Updates:

Check back for updates throughout the day.

OTHER COVID-19 HEADLINES:

In Other News

FEMA offering COVID-19 funeral assistance