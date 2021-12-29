Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Wednesday, Dec. 29.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 3.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 74,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 36, and an average of 203 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 865. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 128,434 cases have been reported and at least 1,216 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 1,510 active cases, and 20 people are currently hospitalized (16, or 80%, unvaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 32,239 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 413 people have died. Williamson County: There are 156 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eighteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 8% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 70,982 cases have been reported and at least 751 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

