Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday stat tracker

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas:
- More than 3.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 74,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 36, and an average of 203 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 865. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 128,434 cases have been reported and at least 1,216 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 1,510 active cases, and 20 people are currently hospitalized (16, or 80%, unvaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 32,239 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 413 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 156 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eighteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 8% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 70,982 cases have been reported and at least 751 people have died.
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.
