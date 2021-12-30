Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Thursday, Dec. 30.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 3.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 74,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 43, and an average of 232 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 1,084. Since the beginning of the pandemic,129,518 cases have been reported and at least 1,218 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 2,154 active cases, and 16 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 32,888 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 413 people have died. Williamson County: There are 327 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Sixteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 6% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 71,312 cases have been reported and at least 752 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

