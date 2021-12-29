ACL Live New Year's Eve show with Austin's Spoon canceled due to COVID-19

Spoon said the cancelation was due in part to cases amongst artists.

AUSTIN, Texas — ACL Live on Wednesday announced the cancellation of its special New Year's Eve show with Austin-born rock band Spoon due to COVID-19 cases amongst artists and across the Austin area.

Spoon published the following message to fans:

"We’re beyond bummed to report that due to COVID cases amongst artists on the bill as well as the extremely sharp rise in COVID cases in the Austin community, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the New Year’s Eve show at ACL Live.

"We hate it. We all needed this show on multiple levels and we wanted nothing more than to celebrate the end of this year with you.

"We realize that many of you were planning to travel to Austin for this gig and we’re especially sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. Thank you to all for buying tickets in the first place and for planning to spend your New Year Eve with us.

"Ticketholders will be emailed directly with refund options.

"Here’s hoping that there will be some calm and lots of shows in the not so distant future. We’re working on setting up dates for later spring right now. We love y’all. Be safe out there."

The show, also including the John Doe Folk Trio and Sweet Spirit, was set to take place at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the Moody Theater.

Organizers of the event were requiring guests to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination. Mask wearing was also to be required, accept while eating or drinking.