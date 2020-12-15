x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Meet some of the first health care workers in Austin to get the vaccine

One of the first people to be vaccinated was Stephanie Vasquez. She's a nurse for UT Health Austin Ambulatory Surgery Center.

AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of COVID-19 vaccines made its way to Central Texas Monday, and by Tuesday, Austin health care workers were some of the first people to receive them.

The coronavirus vaccine was given to workers at the UT Austin Dell Medical School.

One of the first people to be vaccinated was Stephanie Vasquez. She's a nurse for UT Health Austin Ambulatory Surgery Center. She told KVUE she was nervous but said she was also excited. And, unlike some, she wasn't too worried about a needle going into her arm.

RELATED: First health care workers in Austin receive coronavirus vaccine Tuesday

"We knew we needed to do this. This is for the greater good of our community as well as the patients that we care for, so someone needed to step up and be the first to go ahead and take this opportunity to make a difference," Vasquez told KVUE.

Credit: Bryce Newberry, KVUE
Stephanie Vasquez, a PACU nurse at UT Health Austin's ambulatory surgery center, said she wanted to be one of the first in line for the vaccine because she said it's about serving her community.

Others who were some of the first in the line to get vaccinated include Godson Iheanacho, a UT pharmacy student; Chris Moriates, the Dell Medical School assistant dean, and Jeff Brand, an anesthesiologist and UT Austin assistant professor.

KVUE's Bryce Newberry captured photos of them as they received the dose of the Pfizer vaccine. You can look at them in the gallery below.

PHOTOS: First health care workers in Austin receive coronavirus vaccine

1 / 6
Bryce Newberry, KVUE
Stephanie Vasquez, a PACU nurse at UT Health Austin's ambulatory surgery center, said she wanted to be one of the first in line for the vaccine because she said it's about serving her community.

The team at Dell Medical School is working to vaccinate nearly 3,000 health care workers in the next 10 days. More vaccines are expected in Central Texas in the coming days. The Department of State and Health Services said more vaccines could arrive by Thursday or Friday.

RELATED: Austin ISD says teachers, staff will get vaccine in phase two of distribution

The Austin Independent School District superintendent also announced Tuesday that AISD teachers and staff will receive the vaccine in phase two of the distribution.

WATCH: Who gets vaccinated next? Texas health authorities are making a plan

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Texas State student missing after his car was found crashed in Luling

Austin City Council, Austin ISD Board candidates square off in runoff election

Austin-based SolarWinds among US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign