Austin City Council, Austin ISD Board candidates square off in runoff election

Polls open Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Voters in Austin City Council Districts 6 and 10 will decide Tuesday who they want representing them. Voters will also decide on two Austin ISD Board of Trustee positions.

None of the candidates received 50% of the vote in their respective races during the Nov. 3 general election, forcing a runoff election on Tuesday. Early voting began Dec. 3 and ended Dec. 11. According to Travis County, more than 41,000 people voted early in the runoff election.

In the general election for Austin City Council District 6, incumbent Jimmy Flannigan finished with 40% of the vote, while challenger Mackenzie Kelly received 33% of the vote. Flanagan has held the seat since 2016.

For Austin City Council District 10, incumbent Alison Alter received 34% of the vote and challenger Jennifer Virden received 25%. Alter has held the seat since 2017.

In addition to the Austin City Council races, voters living in certain Austin ISD Board of Trustee districts will choose a new board member.

In the Austin ISD Board of Trustees District 5 Single Member District race, Lynn Boswell and Jennifer Littlefield are squaring off. For Austin ISD Board of Trustees Position 8 At-Large, the race is between Noelita L. Lugo and Leticia Moreno Caballero. Learn more about Austin ISD boundaries here.

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir says these smaller runoff races are just as important as the races at the top of the ticket seen in November.

"City council races and school board trustee elections have more to do with your daily life and your pocketbook than the big-ticket races," DeBeauvoir said. "Even if you are a renter, city and school taxes and policy are more likely to affect your bottom line."

To view your personal ballot, find your closest polling place or view a map of wait times, visit votetravis.com. Recorded forums involving the city council candidates can be viewed here.

For the latest results in these races, keep an eye on KVUE.com/elections. This story will also be updated as results come on Tuesday evening.