First COVID-19 vaccines set to arrive in Austin on Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — The first Central Texas medical facility will receive its first round of coronavirus vaccines on Monday, Dec. 14, the Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed to KVUE.
The University of Texas Dell Medical School is expected to receive 2,925 Pfizer doses on Monday morning.
According to WFAA, it’s one of four facilities statewide to receive the first shipment of vaccines. Exactly 19 other facilities are scheduled to receive shipments on Tuesday. And by the end of the week, more than 220,000 of Pfizer’s doses should be in 109 hospitals across 34 Texas counties.
A spokesperson for Dell Medical School told KVUE the first vaccines should be administered to frontline healthcare workers on Tuesday.
UT Health Austin, which is the clinical practice of Dell Medical School, is handling vaccine administration and storage for approximately 3,000 UT healthcare workers, the spokesperson said.
The exact arrival time of the vaccine shipment was not known early Monday.
Travis County hospitals are expected to receive 13,650 initial doses of the vaccine, according to Austin Public Health. Eight hospitals in Travis County, two in Williamson County, and one in Hays County were selected for the initial distribution for a total of 16,575 initial doses in Central Texas.
Travis County
- Seton Medical Center – 2,925 doses
- Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas – 1,950 doses
- South Austin Medical Center – 975 doses
- Dell Seton Medical Center – 1,950 doses
- UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School) – 2,925 doses
- Austin State Hospital – 975 doses
- North Austin Medical Center – 975 doses
- St. David's Medical Center – 975 doses
Williamson County
- Round Rock Medical Center – 975 doses
- Baylor Scott and White Health Medical Center Round Rock – 975 doses
Hays County
Seton Medical Center Hays – 975 doses
