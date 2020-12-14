First COVID-19 vaccines set to arrive in Austin on Monday

Texas DSHS tells KVUE UT’s Dell Medical School will get nearly 3,000 of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, the first shipment to arrive in Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — The first Central Texas medical facility will receive its first round of coronavirus vaccines on Monday, Dec. 14, the Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed to KVUE.

The University of Texas Dell Medical School is expected to receive 2,925 Pfizer doses on Monday morning.

According to WFAA, it’s one of four facilities statewide to receive the first shipment of vaccines. Exactly 19 other facilities are scheduled to receive shipments on Tuesday. And by the end of the week, more than 220,000 of Pfizer’s doses should be in 109 hospitals across 34 Texas counties.

A spokesperson for Dell Medical School told KVUE the first vaccines should be administered to frontline healthcare workers on Tuesday.

UT Health Austin, which is the clinical practice of Dell Medical School, is handling vaccine administration and storage for approximately 3,000 UT healthcare workers, the spokesperson said.

The exact arrival time of the vaccine shipment was not known early Monday.

Travis County hospitals are expected to receive 13,650 initial doses of the vaccine, according to Austin Public Health. Eight hospitals in Travis County, two in Williamson County, and one in Hays County were selected for the initial distribution for a total of 16,575 initial doses in Central Texas.

Travis County

Seton Medical Center – 2,925 doses

Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas – 1,950 doses

South Austin Medical Center – 975 doses

Dell Seton Medical Center – 1,950 doses

UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School) – 2,925 doses

Austin State Hospital – 975 doses

North Austin Medical Center – 975 doses

St. David's Medical Center – 975 doses

Williamson County

Round Rock Medical Center – 975 doses

Baylor Scott and White Health Medical Center Round Rock – 975 doses

Hays County

Seton Medical Center Hays – 975 doses