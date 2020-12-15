Austin ISD says teachers, staff will get vaccine in phase two of distribution

At a school board meeting Dec. 14, the superintendent said teachers and staff will be part of phase two in the vaccine distribution.

At the Dec. 14 school board meeting, the superintendent, Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, said teachers and school staff will be part of phase two of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Elizalde said the vaccine will be administered only among teachers and staff that are in direct contact with students. She said that includes bus drivers, special education teachers and custodians.

"We did get news that our teachers are will be in the second phase because they know how important our teachers are to our schools," the superintendent said. "So the lobbying that we did collectively -- our voices were heard and teachers will, in fact, be in phase two."

The superintendent said they will prioritize people by age and those who are at high risk of contracting the virus.

Also discussed at the board meeting was the possibility of Austin ISD students returning to remote-only learning. Recently, Austin Public Health said Austin is in danger of reaching Stage 5 guidelines if new cases don't slow down. Elizalde said if that happens, APH could recommend that all extracurricular activities at Austin ISD be suspended and that schools transition to 100% remote learning.

If Travis County does transition to Stage 5, Austin ISD will offer free COVID-19 testing on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8.