'There's not a lot of things I'm very good at, but I'm very confident I'm good at this' | Meet Miggy Milla

Meet local musician Miggy Milla.

AUSTIN, Texas — Miggy Milla is a singer/songwriter in Austin. He was born in the Philippines and has been into music at a very young age because it was a part of his culture.

"I've done karaoke pretty much every single party because I'm Filipino and every Filipino party has lots of food and lots of karaoke," said Milla.

His parents would make him sing, and the more he did it, the more music and singing became part of his life. Milla said karaoke and his dad are the big reasons why he got into music, adding that his dad introduced him to all different types of genres. He also said his dad is his biggest fan.

Milla describes his music as pop R&B. When he's not performing, he writes music for others, sings and arranges background vocals and teaches. He's also in a boy band called PDA that plays top 40's from the 90's. The band performs every Sunday at Icenhauer's.

Music gives Milla a sense of purpose.

"It feels like there's not a lot of things I'm very good at, but I'm very confident I'm good at this. So it feels good and it's nice to be able to share that with people," said Milla.

You can find out more about Miggy Milla or where you can see him perform by going to his website here.