Joseph Chacon to be sworn-in as next chief of the Austin Police Department

Chacon was serving as APD's interim chief. City Manager Spencer Cronk announced he was selected for the permanent position in September.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is set to swear in its 10th police chief, Joseph Chacon, on Friday at 3 p.m.

City Manager Spencer Cronk announced Chacon as APD’s next chief in September. Before that, Chacon was serving as the department’s interim chief following previous chief Brian Manley’s departure in 2020.

His appointment was confirmed by the Austin City Council with a vote of 9-2 on Thursday, Sept. 30. Chacon beat out two other finalists for the position: Los Angeles Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides and Dallas Assistant Police Chief Avery Moore.

During his time as interim chief, Chacon changed APD’s policy for releasing video, created a new training program for the police cadet academy and started a program to address gun violence.

His appointment did not come without pushback. The Austin NAACP, the Austin Justice Coalition and the Austin Police Association all came out in opposition to the decision.

KVUE, in partnership with the Austin American-Statesman, investigated what a modern police force looks like in the Austin community in its recent series "Reforming the Force." The report highlighted APD's current staffing shortages, the department's budget and renewed crime concerns in Austin.

The swearing-in ceremony is set to take place at LifeAustin Mueller. The 167th District Court Judge, Dayna Blazey, will administer the Oath of Office, according to a press release from APD.