'I love it dearly and don't know where I'd be without music' | Introducing Austin artist Matt Kreutz

Meet Austin singer/songwriter Matt Kreutz.

AUSTIN, Texas — Matt Kreutz is a singer/songwriter born and raised in Austin. He started playing music at the age of six, and began with the violin.

Both of his parents are musically inclined. Kreutz said his love for music had a lot to do with his parents, and being surrounded by the artists in Austin that he grew up with. He remembers going to Sixth Street, the Austin Symphony, and jazz bars. He said his dad would take him to Antone's when it was on Guadalupe Street.

He is inspired by music with good heart and soul.

"It could be R&B, soul music, rock and roll, jazz, country. I love it all. Being born and raised here in Austin, it's kind of a mixture of all those genres," said Kreutz.

Kreutz writes music about how he is feeling at a particular time, letting the music come through him.

"Whichever way I'm feeling, I kind of let that dictate what I'm writing about, whether it's a love song or if it's a visual song of a place and time," he said.

He said he tries to play music every day.

"Music moves me," he said. "I could be having a bad day and I'll just listen to a song or play my guitar and sing and it will change my whole perspective and just turn the light on in me. I love it dearly and I don't know where I'd be without music in this world."

You can find Matt Kreutz on Spotify, iTunes, and the streaming platforms or online here.