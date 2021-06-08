‘Everybody has their thing. Music is mine.’ Local Musician Mama Duke shares her journey to Austin

Get to know Austin singer/songwriter Mama Duke.

AUSTIN, Texas — Mama Duke is a singer/songwriter in Austin. She’s been doing music for a long time but didn’t make it her focus until she was 25 years old.

“I went to the Art Institute for Photography, found out photography was a like and music was a love. Heard Austin was the Live Music Capital of the World, and I was like that’s where my dreams are”, said Mama Duke.

In the beginning, Mama Duke wrote music about her life. After attending a songwriting camp with Universal, she started writing other people’s stories.

When it comes to describing the music Mama Duke makes, she prefers not to put herself in a box.

“I write everything. I’m writing pop music now. I’m not just a rapper anymore. Now when people ask me what I am, I don’t say rapper anymore. I’m just an artist," said Mama Duke.

Mama Duke’s goal is to be in commercials and do more. She landed a voiceover role as a hip-hop hippo. She also writes for other musicians. She’s performing in France at a festival. She has her first show at Stubb’s. The best way to keep up with Mama Duke is on Instagram here.