Toyota to bring training program, career pipeline to Austin Community College

The Technician Training & Education Network is set to launch in fall 2022.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Community College District (ACC) is partnering with Toyota Motor North America for a new training program, providing a pipeline to careers with Toyota and Lexus.

ACC announced the Technician Training & Education Network, or T-TEN program, on Sept. 8. It is set to launch in the fall of 2022, according to a press release.

The T-TEN program will train students in automotive technology. Students can join a degree or certificate program.

“ACC is excited to partner with Toyota,” ACC Chancellor Richard Rhodes, said in a press release. “Our students will be working in state-of-the-art facilities with the right training to be successful. Community colleges remain at the forefront of higher education. These partnerships offer our students an affordable pathway to work directly with industry professionals to connect them to a promising career in high-demand industry.”

Available degrees and certificates include an associate’s degree, National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence certifications and Toyota and Lexus technician training certifications.

“Over the next year we’ll be working closely with Toyota and the T-TEN network to develop a custom curriculum that will not only give students the certifications and degrees needed for their career, but also in-dealership training to prepare them to immediately enter the workforce,” Dean of ACC Design, Manufacturing, Construction & Applied Technologies Brandon Whatley said in the release.

Each T-TEN program is expected to last two years. Graduates of the program can apply to service technician positions at Toyota or Lexus immediately upon completion.

“Auto technicians are in high demand with an estimated 624,000 roles to be filled over the next four years,” Joseph Myers, technician development manager for the T-TEN program at Toyota, said. “We are proud to partner with ACC to expand this program and provide stable jobs and career security in the Austin community. Together, we’re helping to build the next generation workforce that will be skilled and certified to work on the modern technologies of today’s vehicles.”

ACC is the only T-TEN program host in Central Texas. It will be operated out of ACC’s Round Rock campus.

Nearly 12,000 graduates have completed the program already in the U.S. Thirty-five other locations are offering the T-TEN program.

ACC announced another partnership with Tesla in June. The 14-week Tesla START Manufacturing program trains students for a potential career at Tesla’s manufacturing facilities.

You can sign up for updates on the T-TEN program on ACC's website.