Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday COVID-19 stats and schools tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 13 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 58,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 55, and an average of 547 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 522. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 109,645 cases have been reported and at least 1,015 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 1,860 active cases, and 60 people are currently hospitalized (52 unvaccinated, 8 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 26,669 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 333 people have died. At least 24,476 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 404 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Twelve percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 57,064 cases have been reported and at least 577 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Sept. 10, there are a total of 128 new COVID-19 cases (101 students, 27 employees) and a total of 571 new exposures (563 students, 8 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 672 cumulative positive cases (533 students, 133 employees, 6 other) and 4,102 cumulative exposures (4,031 students, 62 employees, 9 other).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 10, there are 44 new positive cases (40 students, 4 employees) and 455 new "close contacts" (441 students, 14 employees). There have been 944 total cumulative positive cases (831 students, 113 employees) and 9,414 total cumulative "close contacts" (8,597 students, 817 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Sept. 11-17, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 1,103 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Sept. 13-17, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 659 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: There have been a total of 490 cumulative student cases and 98 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 73,749, up from 60,527 on Aug. 29
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 16,213, up from 14,377 on Aug. 29
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 10, 2021
1 / 8
Updates:
Check back for updates throughout the day.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: