First responders on scene of reported 'active attack incident' at LBJ High School; no victims reported

The chief of police for the Austin ISD Police Department said the campus has been placed on "secure," though no victims have been reported.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders are on the scene of a reported "active attack incident" at LBJ Early College High School in Central East Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said just after 1:30 p.m. Monday that medics, firefighters and Austin police were responding to the reported incident. At this time, there are no reports of any shots fired or patients.

Multiple #ATCEMS, @AustinFireInfo & @Austin_Police responding to a reported Active Attack incident at LBJ High School (7309 Lazy Creek Dr) (13:16); At this time NO reports of any shots fired or patients. More to Follow... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 13, 2021

"30 minutes into this incident with NO witnessed reports of shots being fired or patients," ATCEMS said. "This continues to be an active seen with teams continuing to search & clear the campus."

Austin ISD Police Department Chief Ashley Gonzales said that several police units were responding to a report of a suspicious person and the campus has been placed on "secure." She said close to 2 p.m. that no shots have been fired on the campus, and officers are confirming that the area is safe.

