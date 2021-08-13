Austin Community College mandates masks for the fall semester

Effective August 20, ACC will require anyone age two or older to wear a face mask in all buildings.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, the Austin Community College District’s (ACC) Board of Trustees unanimously approved new temporary measures for the fall 2021 semester.

Effective August 20, ACC will require anyone age two or older to wear a face mask in all ACC buildings. This is in line with the City of Austin and Travis County's mandate to wear masks in government buildings and public schools, including colleges.

“As the board of trustees of the college, we have the responsibility and the authority to protect the health and safety of our faculty, staff, students, and visitors. Medical data indicates a massive increase in cases has occurred over the past few weeks,” ACC Board chair Nan McRaven says. “We are a community college with open campuses serving the Central Texas community, and many ACC students are high schoolers as young as 14 years old."

According to ACC, the college will reduce the number of students and employees on campus when the fall semester begins. Many courses will be held online for the first three weeks of the semester from Aug. 23 through Sept. 12. ACC says courses that require in-person instruction, including labs, will still be held on campus.

Beginning August 16, ACC also will require all visitors, students and staff to complete the college’s self-screening on its health app in order to monitor regional COVID-19 impacts.