Tackling hunger in San Marcos: New purple bus highlights decade-long project

The purple bus project was spearheaded by San Marcos CISD Director of Child Nutrition Mike Boone, who has a passion for feeding local children.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A big shiny purple bus delicately painted with a San Marcos Rattler on it currently sits in the San Marcos CISD transportation annex, and the reason behind it is an issue currently impacting thousands of local students.

The "Mobile Meals" pantry is a project that has been a decade in the making, spearheaded by Head of Nutrition for SMCISD Mike Boone.

"If you look at the old one sitting out there from 10 years ago, it's like night and day, I think the kids are going to love this one," said Boone

Nearly 75% of San Marcos students come from financially disadvantaged households. The bus typically travels in the summertime to HUD housing, low-income apartments, and a couple of trailer parks.

"We want them to feel special when they eat with us," said Boone. "You have to have a passion, so we are feeding the kids who couldn't feed themselves, so it's rewarding."

Seeing that hunger firsthand during this pandemic is Bonnie Pecina with the San Marcos Housing Authority.

"Only God knows when everything will change, it's been a trying year for everyone," said Pecina

She's been getting letters sent to her from local parents, that she's been forming into a monthly newsletter about how parents are struggling to feed their children.