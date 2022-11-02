Austin ISD students, teachers have Friday off

Last month, Austin ISD announced students and teachers would have two Fridays off during the spring semester.

AUSTIN, Texas — While it is the weekend before a holiday, that isn't why Austin ISD students and teachers won't be in their classrooms on Friday, Feb. 11.

In January, the district announced it would close schools for two Fridays during the spring semester. AISD said teachers and most campus staff would get two more paid days off and students would get two three-day weekends.

The first of those Fridays is Feb. 11. The second will be March 4.

AISD has cited the well-being of teachers and students as a reason for the extra days off.

Eanes ISD teachers and students will also have two well-being days this semester. The first will be Friday, Feb. 18, and the second will be Thursday, April 14.

Additionally, all Taylor ISD campuses except for Legacy Early College High School will have early dismissal on Friday, Feb. 11.

These extra days off are in part a response to local districts' ongoing struggle to find substitute teachers amid rising COVID-19 cases. Some districts have had to enlist guest educators to cover classes, including coaches, assistant principals and even Travis County Judge Andy Brown.

