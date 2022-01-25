Austin ISD's board will reportedly vote on giving teachers, students 2 spring days off

This comes after district and school leaders discussed possibly making some spring Fridays early release days.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's school district is reportedly looking to close schools for two Fridays during the spring semester.

According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Austin ISD sent parents an email Tuesday, announcing the proposal. This comes after a district survey and conversations among district and school leaders about possibly making some Fridays early release days.

The Statesman reports that AISD's board is expected to consider the school calendar change at its meeting on Thursday.

If approved, teachers and most campus staff would get two more paid days off and students would get two three-day weekends. The change wouldn't apply to AISD's central office staff or some hourly workers, such as custodians, according to the Statesman.

The proposed days for the school closures are Feb. 11 and March 4.

Prior to settling on this proposal, AISD had surveyed parents, students and staff about possibly ending the school day early on some Fridays. The survey included three options for how long and how frequent to make those early release days.

According to the Statesman, from the more than 20,000 responses, most wanted more early release days closer to the actual release time. Instead, district leaders decided to add the two days off because early release days could cut into State-required planning time for elementary school teachers that is scheduled for the end of the day.

