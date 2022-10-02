Terry Turner's indictment raises questions about self-defense law in Texas

Turner’s attorney told KVUE they will be claiming self-defense in the driveway shooting.

MARTINDALE, Texas — The indictment of Terry Turner on first-degree murder for the death of Adil Dghoughi is raising questions about the parameters of self-defense claims in Texas.

Turner’s attorney told KVUE they will be claiming self-defense for shooting Dghoughi for being on his driveway. But criminal defense attorney Rick Flores said it’s not that easy.

“Certainly you can use force if someone got onto your property, but it doesn’t allow for the use of deadly force,” he said.

Flores said the right outcome in a case here is subjective.

“These self-defense-type cases, or cases where you see a self-defense claim, all turn on really two ideas: whether or not another person’s actions are reasonable, and whether or not their actions were immediately necessary,” he said.

The district attorney says the case should proceed to court within 30 to 45 days. Dhoughi’s family has expressed happiness at the indictment.

