On Jan. 13, 40% of Round Rock ISD's absent staff positions were filled by substitutes

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock ISD is dealing not only with a shortage of teachers but also a shortage of substitutes to fill in for them.

On Friday, Jan. 14, RRISD provided KVUE with staff absence numbers for the previous day. According to RRISD, on Thursday, there were a total of 579 teachers, nurses or librarians absent. The total number of absent positions filled with substitutes on Thursday was 217, or about 40.6% of the total absences.

The district said it currently has a shortage of substitutes, "mostly due to those in our system not electing to take job assignments right now," according to district spokesperson Jenny Caputo. To deal with that shortage, the district is doing a couple of things.

Caputo said in its elementary schools, RRISD has had instances of breaking up a class and putting students in other teachers' classes for the day. At the secondary level, if a substitute isn't available, RRISD teachers may elect to oversee a class during their planning periods. Caputo said in both of those instances, teachers receive additional pay.

RRISD also has other campus staff, such as instructional coaches and assistant principals, serving as guest educators. District employees at RRISD's central office are also volunteering to cover classes. For example, Caputo said RRISD's chief of teaching and learning taught middle school on Thursday.

This staffing situation comes at the same time that hundreds of RRISD students have signed a petition requesting that the district offer remote learning amid the current COVID-19 surge. The students have said if their goals are not met, they plan to stage a walkout on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 20.

KVUE also reached out to Austin ISD for its recent staff absence numbers. AISD said on Monday, it had 506 substitute requests (teacher absences); on Tuesday, 479; on Wednesday, 486; and on Thursday, 561. AISD said it currently has 1,393 substitutes in its pool and between approximately 30% to 35% are actively accepting open assignments and filling vacancies.

Similar to RRISD, AISD said it is using its substitute pool and its central office staff is stepping in, all the way up to Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde.