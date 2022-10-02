Home Slice Pizza ranks No. 4 on Yelp's list of Top 100 pizza places in the U.S.

Two other Austin pizza places also made Yelp's Top 100.

AUSTIN, Texas — According to Yelp, one Austin pizza place is a "slice" above most of the rest.

In honor of National Pizza Day on Wednesday, Yelp released its list of the "Top 100 Pizza Joints in the U.S." – and Austin's own Home Slice Pizza came in at No. 4!

Two other Austin pizza spots also made the list: BackDraft Pizzeria ranked No. 48 and Little Deli & Pizzeria ranked No. 54.

According to the list, Cheese Board Pizza in Berkeley, Calif., is the No. 1 pizza joint in the U.S.

As part of its National Pizza Day celebration, Yelp also announced it is looking for an "aficiona-dough" to become its first-ever Chief Pizza Officer. The Yelp user who wins the contest will "serve as the authority on all things pizza, from deep dish to Detroit style, pizza cones to personal pan."

Home Slice Pizza has three locations in Austin:

North Loop - Dine In & Take Out (501 East 53rd Street)

South Congress - Dine In (1415 South Congress Ave.)

More Home Slice - Take Out (1421 South Congress Ave.)

