Dripping Springs ISD considering bonuses for all employees

The school board didn't vote on the proposed bonus this week, but it is scheduled to meet again on Nov. 15.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Dripping Springs ISD is considering bonuses for every district employee. The board of trustees considered a resolution on the proposed bonuses during its Oct. 25 meeting, according to a report from Community Impact.

In December, the board issued a lump sum payment of $500 to each staff member in the district through a resolution that pulled money left over from the 2019-20 school year budget, Community Impact reports. Now, as the district faces staffing shortages, leaders are considering a bonus this year as well.

During the Oct. 25 meeting, the board vice president said she would like to see the amount rise this year if the budget allows. She said she would like to see the numbers between $500 and $750.

According to Community Impact, Dripping Springs ISD is especially concerned about custodial, food services and transportation staff, as those departments seem to have higher turnover than in previous years.

The board didn't vote on the proposed bonuses during the Oct. 25 meeting, but it is scheduled to meet for its next regular meeting on Nov. 15.