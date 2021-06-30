Georgetown ISD approves pay raises for teachers

The board said they took into account local, state and federal revenue and are allocating 90% of the budget for staffing and benefits.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown ISD's Board of Trustees adopted a new budget for the 2021-22 school year during a special board meeting Wednesday.

The full budget adoption comes after the board approved a compensation plan, including a salary increase, for teachers and staff during last month’s board meeting.

The compensation plan includes the following raises for teachers:

A raise in starting teacher salaries to $50,300

A raises for all other teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses of $1,100

A raise for all other staff equal to 2% of midpoint of their salary scale.

The board said they took into account local, state and federal revenue and are allocating 90% of the budget for staffing and benefits.

According to the board, this plan reflects their commitment to adopt a budget that included competitive salaries, supports and preserves programs that help kids grow, and secures the future of the district through a sustainable budget.

Georgetown is the latest Central Texas school district to approve teacher raises for the upcoming school year. Austin ISD, Leander ISD and Hays CISD have already approved giving staff a raise next school year.

The new budget will take effect July 1.