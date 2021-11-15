Teen driver dies in South Austin wrong-way crash

The crash happened in the 5500 block of Nuckols Crossing, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) says a teen was killed in a South Austin crash on Nov. 7.

The APD said that at approximately 7:06 a.m. on Nov. 7 a 15-year-old was traveling northbound in a gray Audi in the southbound lane of traffic when he struck a green Chevrolet head-on in the 5500 block of Nuckols Crossing. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene, APD said.

The passenger in the teenager's vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the driver of the green Chevrolet was transported with serious, non-life threatening injuries, according to APD.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

This is Austin’s 96th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 104 fatalities for the year, the APD said. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 76 fatal crashes resulting in 81 fatalities.