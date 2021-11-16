1 hospitalized after shooting inside East Sixth Street bar

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting inside an East Sixth Street bar early Tuesday morning.

According to Austin police, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at The Lodge bar on East Sixth Street.

Police are still investigating and, as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, no one has been arrested. Police said the suspect drove away in a white sedan.

No additional information is available at this time.

There have been efforts to make Sixth Street safer, especially since the mass shooting in June that killed one and injured 13 others.

Austin Energy crews replaced 64 lights with LED fixtures to provide more illumination. The City of Austin is looking into making a dedicated area for emergency crews so they can respond faster. And the Austin Police Department and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) are leading targeted operations to crack down on underage drinking.