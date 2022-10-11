x
Education

All 3 Dripping Springs ISD bonds on the November ballot failed

All together, the bonds would have totaled close to $500 million.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — This election, Hays County voters had three bonds to consider for Dripping Springs ISD (DSISD). All three failed to make it past the ballot.

In August, the Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees called for a $481.13 million bond election. The bond was set to be presented to voters as three separate propositions.

Proposition A would have dedicated $199.28 million toward the construction of DSISD's sixth elementary school, an expansion of Sycamore Springs Middle School and designs for a future elementary school and middle school. Renovations to existing schools, campus security upgrades and new buses would have also been covered by the Prop A funding.

Proposition B would have dedicated $275.35 million toward building a second high school, while Proposition C would have dedicated $6.5 million to technology upgrades.

If the bond was passed, DSISD said taxpayers were not expected to see an increase to the school district total tax rate.

With 100% of precincts reporting, 52% of voters voted against Prop A, 54% voted against Prop B and 54% voted against Prop C.

For more results from the Nov. 8 election, visit KVUE.com/Elections. For KVUE's latest election coverage, visit KVUE.com/VoteTexas.

