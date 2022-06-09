LIST: Veterans Day events honor vets across Central Texas

Find out what Veterans Day events are happening around Central Texas.

CENTRAL, Texas — People across the nation will honor those who have served the U.S. during Veterans Day.

In Austin, people will line up on Congress Avenue for the 67th annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday. More than 100 entrants are expected to participate in this year's parade that will kick off at 9 a.m. at the South Congress Avenue bridge.

The parade will end at the intersection of 11th Street and South Congress Avenue. Afterward, a ceremony will take place on the south steps of the Capitol complex to honor veterans.

You can find a breakdown of the ceremony that will take place following the parade here.

There will be several roads closed through the parade, and you can see the map of full and partial closures here.

Other events happening around Central Texas:

In Georgetown, people can attend the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Georgetown-Williamson County Veterans Memorial Plaza on Friday. The ceremony will recognize and honor all veterans and their families at 11 a.m.

During the ceremony, Juan Amaya Jr., the Williamson County Veterans Services director will be the guest speaker. There will also be refreshments served after the ceremony. Organizers say in the event of rain, it will be moved to the ballroom at the Social City Social Center.

Also in Georgetown, the sixth annual Field of Honor is underway until Saturday, Nov. 12, in San Gabriel Park.

Up to 1,600 American flags are on display to represent a past or present veteran or active or reserve-duty military or first responder. You can learn more about this event here.

People will get ready to rev their engines in Bastrop as they attend the 16th annual Heroes and Hot Rods Veterans Day Cruise in and Car Show downtown.

A sea of classic cars will cruise bin on Friday between 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Main Street. Then, on Saturday, more than 400 cars will be on display for the car show which starts at 7:30 a.m.

Hutto ISD will have a flyover at the Hutto High School on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 2:15 p.m. The flyover will consist of three different rotations.

The city of Leander will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Park on Friday at 10 a.m.

In Kyle, people will line the streets to honor veterans for a Veterans Day Parade, which kicks off at noon on Saturday. The parade will start at Gregg-Clarke Park and end at Front Street. There will be music, market vendors and family-friendly activities throughout the day.

A full day of celebration will take place in Round Rock with the Veterans Day Celebration. The event will begin at 11 a.m. with a formal ceremony at Flag Plaza in Old Settlers Park on Friday. The celebration picks back up at 4 p.m. with the family celebration. There will be food trucks, games and vendors available.