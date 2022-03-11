Election results: Here’s who won Texas House and Senate races around Central Texas

Central Texans have made their voices heard on who they want to represent them in the Texas Legislature. See the results here.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s Election Day and while there are major statewide races on the ballot, voters also get to decide on candidates vying for the chance to represent Texans in the state legislature.

The results of Tuesday’s election will shape the Texas Legislature as lawmakers are set to return to Austin in January 2023 for the legislative body’s 88th regular session.

With major topics like reproductive health, gun control and school safety at the forefront of political conversations and only 140 days to achieve their goals next session, this group of new and returning lawmakers will decide how they approach issues Texans are concerned about.

A total of seven Texas Senate seats representing Central Texans are on the ballot, along with more than a dozen seats in the Texas House of Representatives this election cycle.

Here’s a look at the results for Texas Senate and House seats in Central Texas:

Texas Senate Races

Texas Senate District 5

(Bastrop, Williamson counties)

Incumbent Sen. Charles Schwertner (R) won his reelection campaign against challenger Tommy Estes (L). Schwertner was first elected to represent Texas Senate District 5 in 2012.

Texas Senate District 14

(Travis County)

Incumbent Sen. Sarah Eckhardt (D) won her reelection campaign against challenger Steven Haskett (L). Eckhardt will now serve her first full term in the Texas Senate after winning a special election in 2020.

Texas Senate District 18

(Fayette, Lee counties)

Incumbent Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (R) won her reelection campaign against challenger Josh Tutt (D). Kolkhorst was first elected to represent Senate District 18 in a 2014 special election.

Texas Senate District 21

(Caldwell, Hays, Travis counties)

Incumbent Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D) won her reelection campaign against challengers Julie Dahlberg (R) and Arthur DiBianca (L). Zaffirini has served in the Texas Senate since 1987.

Texas Senate District 24

(Burnet, Gillespie, Llano counties)

Pete Flores (R) won his campaign against Kathy Jones Hospod (D). Flores will now represent Central Texans in Senate District 24.

Texas Senate District 25

(Blanco, Hays, Travis counties)

Incumbent Sen. Donna Campbell (R) won her reelection campaign against challenger Robert Walsh (D). Campbell was first elected to the Texas Senate in 2012.

Texas Senate District 28

(Mason County)

Incumbent Sen. Charles Perry (R) won his bid for reelection as he ran unopposed. Perry will continue in the Texas Senate after first being elected in 2014.

Texas House Races

Texas House District 17

(Bastrop, Caldwell, Lee counties)

Stan Gerdes (R) won his campaign against Madeline Eden (D) and Linda Curtis (I). Gerdes will take the place of Rep. John Cyrier, who previously said he wouldn’t seek reelection.

Texas House District 19

(Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, Travis counties)

Ellen Troxclair (R) won her campaign against Pam Badgett (D). Troxclair, a former Austin City Council member, will represent Central Texans in House District 19 after the district was moved from East Texas during the 2021 redistricting process.

Texas House District 20

(Williamson County)

Incumbent Rep. Terry Wilson (R) won his reelection campaign against challenger Raul Camacho (D). Wilson will continue representing Central Texans in House District 20.

Texas House District 45

(Hays County)

Incumbent Rep. Erin Zwiener (D) won her reelection campaign against challenger Michelle Lopez (R). Zwiener will continue representing Central Texans in House District 45.

Texas House District 46

(Travis County)

Incumbent Rep. Sheryl Cole (D) won her reelection campaign against challengers Sam Strasser (R) and Tom Kost (L). Cole will continue representing Central Texans in House District 46.

Texas House District 47

(Travis County)

Goodwin Wins

Incumbent Rep. Vikki Goodwin (D) won her reelection campaign against challenger Rob McCarthy (R). Goodwin will continue representing Central Texans in House District 47.

Texas House District 48

(Travis County)

Incumbent Rep. Donna Howard (D) won her reelection bid against challenger Daniel McCarthy (L). Howard, who has served in the House since 2006, will continue representing Central Texans in House District 48.

Texas House District 49

(Travis County)

Incumbent Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D) won her reelection campaign against challengers Katherine Griffin (R) and David Roberson (L). Hinojosa, who has served in the House since 2016, will continue representing Central Texans in House District 49.

Texas House District 50

(Travis County)

Rep. James Talarico (D) won his campaign against Victor Johnson (R) and Ted Brown (L). Talarico will now represent Central Texans in House District 50 after he was drawn out of his former district, House District 52, during the 2021 redistricting process.

Texas House District 51

(Travis County)

Maria Luisa "Lulu" Flores (D) won her campaign against Robert Reynolds (R). Flores will now replace Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, who held the seat since 2002 and ran for U.S. House District 35 this election cycle. He was defeated in the Democratic primary by Greg Casar.

Texas House District 52

(Williamson County)

Caroline Harris (R) won her campaign against Luis Echegaray (D). Harris will now represent Texas House District 52 after Rep. James Talarico (D) was drawn out the district during the 2021 redistricting process.

Texas House District 53

(Llano, Mason counties)

Incumbent Rep. Andrew Murr (R) won his reelection campaign against challenger Joe P. Herrera (D). Murr will continue representing Central Texans in House District 53.

Texas House District 73

(Hays County)

Isaac Wins

Carrie Isaac (R) won her campaign against Justin Calhoun (D). Isaac will now represent Central Texans in House District 73 after redistricting placed Rep. Kyle Biedermann outside of the district and he decided not to run for reelection.

Texas House District 85

(Fayette County)

Stan Kitzman (R) won his campaign against Larry E. Baggett (D) and Michael Miller (L). Kitzman will now represent Central Texans in House District 85 after defeating incumbent Rep. Phil Stephenson in the Republican primary runoff election back in May.

Texas House District 136

(Williamson County)