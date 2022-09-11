Changes on the way for the weekend

A strong cold front is expected to bring in our coldest air of the season so far.

AUSTIN, Texas — We've had quite the warm and muggy period over these past couple of days but, come Friday, that is all expected to change as a strong cold front makes its way through Central Texas.

Timing

The latest models have this system arriving during the early hours of Friday. Thus, Thursday afternoon looks to be a "lather, rinse, repeat" from Wednesday, although we expect slightly fewer clouds than Wednesday.

Additionally, as we head into Friday, especially during the late morning hours, the frontal boundary moves through and a good steady rain comes behind the front with maybe a half an inch in spots. Some areas may be getting around an inch or slightly more.

Everything should be cleared out behind the front for Saturday morning, but Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and friends will need to have the jackets on hand, along with everyone in Burnt Orange (or Royal Purple) headed out to the College Gameday taping ahead of UT's home game against TCU, as we could have lows in the low-to-mid 40s in spots, and maybe even the upper 30s in the Hill Country. Additionally, this cooler pattern behind the front isn't limited to Saturday morning.

Low temperatures

During this period, lows will be in the upper 60s ahead of the frontal boundary for Thursday and Friday, but we'll see those lows drop to the 40s and possibly even the 30s for Saturday and Sunday mornings, as well as to kick off next week, so prepare to bust out that winter gear!

Stick with the KVUE Storm Team for the latest on this developing forecast.

