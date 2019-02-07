WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The video above is from March 9, 2019.

Rodney Reed's family has been protesting outside of the United States Supreme Court with anti-death penalty activists for four days, pleading for the court to save Reed's life.

Tuesday evening, Reed's family is expected to spend their last day protesting at the steps of the Supreme Court with the other activists before they return to Bastrop, TX.

Reed was convicted in the rape and murder of a Bastrop woman in 1996. Reed's supporters said he is innocent, and that her killer was her fiance at the time.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeal on Wednesday made to deny an appeal made by Reed, according to the Reed Justice Initiative in a press release on Tuesday.

The protest in Washington D.C. that Reed's family is participating in is all a part of the Abolitionist Actions Committee's annual Fast and Vigil.

Many activists with the event have been fasting for the entire four days and traveled to Washington D.C. from across the United States.

