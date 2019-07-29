AUSTIN, Texas — The video above is regarding the "I love you so much" mural and was published in 2017.

A 26-year-old man faces charges for trying to record up the skirts of multiple women at Jo's Coffee on South Congress Avenue, a court document showed.

In an affidavit for a man identified as Hector Menchu Vasquez, police said that officers were called to the coffee shop at around 3 p.m. on July 26.

A group of women were in line at Jo's Coffee when Vasquez started "hovering around them." Some of the women noticed that Vasquez got very close to one woman and held his phone near her skirt. Vasquez then walked away, the affidavit said.

Later, the women walked to the "I love you so much" mural on the side of the building to take a picture. That's when the group noticed that Vasquez had returned and was standing behind a woman with a black skirt waiting in line at Jo’s. The group of women said they stood watching him as he put his phone under her skirt.

Vasquez reportedly turned around and saw the women staring at him. When one woman mentioned calling 911, Vasquez allegedly started running away. The group of women called 911, and followed him so they could point him out to officers.

When officers spoke with Vasquez, he said that he had filmed up girls' skirts in the past, and that he had tried to film them that day. However, in this incident, he said "he did not get the video to work and he did not see anything," the affidavit said.

Vasquez allowed the officers to search his phone. Two videos from June and July found in Vasquez's phone appeared to have been recorded under the skirts of multiple women.

Vasquez faces a charge of invasive visual recording, according to the affidavit.

