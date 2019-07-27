KYLE, Texas — The Kyle Police Department said they are continuing to investigate an incident where a man allegedly approached a woman and attempted to grab her belongings.

The incident occurred Friday night at about 9:20 p.m. in the Steeplechase neighborhood, near Brandi Circle and Brian Lane.

A woman in her twenties had run to a nearby house to request help.

"The victim told the homeowners that a dark-colored passenger vehicle pulled alongside her while she was walking on the sidewalk," Kyle PD Chief Jeff Barnett said. "She further reported to officers that there were at least two males in the vehicle and that one male got out of the vehicle and approached her."

Chief Barnett said the woman said the man attempted to grab her personal belongings, but she was able to run away and fled to a nearby house. The car sped away from the scene.

"Officers found her belongings scattered in the area where the woman reported the incident occurred," Chief Barnett said. "Investigators canvassed the neighborhood but were not able to find the individuals or the vehicle."

Anyone in the area with security footage or who may have seen or heard anything around that time is encouraged to call Kyle PD at 512-268-3232.

Kyle PD advised that people be aware of their surroundings, especially when walking alone.

