The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect after a woman reported she was assaulted on the morning of July 4 at Roy G. Guerrero Colorado River Park.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s. He was approximately 150 to 160 pounds, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build. The woman reported he had dark, short hair and he was wearing a blue T-shirt with a line of white near the collar, dark cargo shorts, and dark tennis shoes. She said he had round, black headphones covering his ears.

The woman reported she was walking on the trail when the man approached her from behind and physically assaulted her. Police said they do not believe the attack was sexually motivated at this time.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to the area around 10:17 a.m. They transported the victim to St. David's South Austin with non-life-threatening injuries.

