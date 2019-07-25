AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The related video above was published in 2017.

The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the man who allegedly attacked a woman who was walking her dogs.

According to police, the attack happened on July 17 at about 10:06 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Second and South Center Street.

The victim reportedly told officers that as she was walking her dogs, a man came up behind her and put her in a "chokehold." The victim was able to fight off the attacker, who ran away towards Second Street, police said.

Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on scene and treated the victim.

Police gave the following description of the man:

White or Hispanic man

About 5 feet, 5 inches tall

Stocky/broad/muscular build

Tan complexion

Short dark hair with straight-cut sideburns

Round chin

Hairy arms

The man was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap with long dark shorts and a grey t-shirt, police said.

If you have any information regarding this case, call Detective Steven Krippner at 512-974-6277. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

